Why WWE CCO Triple H Wants To Grow Wrestling Globally

WWE creative head Triple H has detailed why he and WWE want to grow pro wrestling around the world.

WWE has so far hosted PLEs in Australia, Saudi Arabia, France, and Scotland this year aside from North America, and Triple H in his post-Clash at the Castle press conference, has discussed the importance of WWE hosting PLEs worldwide.

"Over the years — and then there's been reasons for it to happen and reasons to stop behind the scenes and all of those things — but I've always had an interest in trying to make WWE — and wrestling in general — bigger globally. To encourage ... to me, when a kid sits at home on a day like today and he watches Drew McIntyre or she watches Alba and Isla or Piper Niven or anybody like that, and they say, 'Wow, they're from here like me, they're just like me. If I work that hard and go after my dream, I can do it too,'" said Triple H.

"The Game" added that going to new markets helps grow pro wrestling as a whole, and also allows WWE to scout future stars.

"When you can do it globally, worldwide, whether that's France, whether that's Middle East, whether that's Japan, anywhere, anyplace, when you begin to have that next generation, because that's where it starts. That's how it started with me, as a kid that sits and watches it and one day goes, 'I have to do that.' If we can cultivate that, where people in those countries, in those markets, begin to see their future in front of their eyes, that's game-changing stuff for me."

Triple H stated that he was excited to appear in Scotland's ICW promotion years ago, adding that he loves to put the spotlight on various promotions around the world.