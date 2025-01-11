Thunder Rosa Says These AEW Stars Are 'Always On Point'

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has praised AEW tag team FTR for their in-ring prowess and their recent partnership with Adam Copeland.

It's no surprise that FTR frequently voices appreciation for Bret Hart, the technical wrestling genius and WWE Hall of Famer, as they similarly showcase a level of fluidity in their matches. On a recent "Busted Open Radio" running down the events of January 1's "AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen," co-host Thunder Rosa singled them out for the tightness of their execution in the main event against the Death Riders.

"One of the things that I really, really like about FTR is that, no matter who they put them with, they're always on point," Rosa said. "A lot of the matches that stood out to me [in 2024] was when we started 'Collision,' and the one-hour matches that they were doing with Juice [Robinson] and [The Bang Bang Gang]. They were freaking amazing. And a lot of it ... was called in the ring. And you can even see that. That's how good those guys are."

Rosa also discussed Rated FTR's Adam Copeland — now known simply as "Cope" – noting how his return is a huge shot in the arm for AEW. Rosa and co-host Tommy Dreamer agreed that fans would view Cope as a credible threat to Jon Moxley and his AEW World Championship.

"Now having Cope as one of the ones who is trying to get this title, it makes him more realistic that there would be some change in the next couple weeks, or at least towards the next pay-per-view," she said. "I am excited, 'cause I know he was [TNT Champion], now he can be an AEW World Champion."

