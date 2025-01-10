Bully Ray Details What The 'Flag' Triple H Planted On WWE Raw Tells The Wrestling World

The opening to "WWE Raw's" debut episode on Netflix saw a video depicting an artist painting a mural about the history of professional wrestling on a ring canvas, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque narrating. Though released earlier in the day on social media, the video was played on "Raw," following which the curtain dropped to reveal Levesque in the middle of the ring to welcome everyone to the "Netflix Era."

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said on "Busted Open Radio" that the tribute to the sport set to Levesque's voice, him being the first star in the ring, and all the emotion behind it, "planted a flag" for both the Chief Content Officer and WWE as a whole.

"'WWE has just put their flag firmly,'" Bully Ray said in a post he wrote on X. "If you didn't think it was in there strong and firm before, it is cemented in as of last night. This company is bigger than it's ever been and it's unstoppable at this point. The only people that can stop the WWE are the WWE. Also, Triple H firmly planted his own personal flag in the middle of that ring. 'My name is Paul Levesque. I run this f****** ship. This is my show. This is my creative. This is my everything. This is no longer my father-in-law's vision.'"

Levesque has been establishing his new regime within WWE for years after Vince McMahon was originally ousted in 2022 for sexual misconduct allegations, following which Levesque became head of WWE creative. Over the years, he has been praised for the ideas and stories he's brought to WWE's television shows and the deals he's helped make, including the red brand's move to the streaming service.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.