Bully Ray Was 'Floored' By This Segment From WWE Raw Netflix Debut

"WWE Raw" brought a number of legends back for its debut on Netflix on January 6. WWE Hall of Famer and domestic beer impresario Hulk Hogan was one of the legends in attendance, while his Real American Beer logo adorned one corner of the new "Raw" ring canvas. The controversial star did not get a warm welcome from the Los Angeles crowd, who vociferously booed him, visibly shaking the star during his ad read for Real American Beer.

The display shocked Hogan's fellow Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

"I am floored that Hulk Hogan got booed out of the building," Bully said on "Busted Open Radio" after the Netflix premiere. "I kind of get it but I'm absolutely floored by it."

His co-host Dave LaGreca expected it, as Hogan's previous controversy, which saw him caught saying racist remarks on camera multiple times, has left him as something of a persona-non-grata to WWE fans. Even legends who share strikingly similar politics to Hogan, such as The Undertaker, received a warm reception from the Intuit Dome crowd.

"There's been so much damage done to his reputation over the last 10 years and a lot of it is self-inflicted and it came back to bite him in the ass last night," LaGreca said, believing the image of Hogan being booed in Los Angeles will be one of the last impressions Hogan makes.

Hogan was booed similarly at WrestleMania 37, despite taking place in Hogan's home state of Florida and in front of what many would've assumed to be a hospitable hometown crowd.