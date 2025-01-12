WWE's CM Punk Recalls Making The Most Of Previous Injury

When CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2023, fans were excited to see him get back in the ring and mix it up with some of the best new stars in the company. Those matches were put on pause, however, when Punk suffered a torn triceps tendon during the 2024 Royal Rumble match that kept him out for six months.

Punk spoke with Shannon Sharpe on the "Nightcap" podcast about the injury, which the men described as a "season-ender" in the football world. Though his "season" ended and he was upset about it, Punk explained he tried to turn his mindset around.

"As an athlete and somebody who's active every day, if you can't play, if you can't do what you do, if you can't go to the gym, you lose your mind," he explained. "I lost my mind. I felt bad about it for about 8 minutes, had a cry. Realized, at that moment, it felt like the worst thing that had ever happened to me, so I wanted to do the impossible and flip it and make it the best thing that ever happened to me."

Punk, who tore his other triceps while working in AEW as the promotion's World Champion, compared the injuries and said the one he suffered at the Rumble felt worse. He described the pain as like a rubber band snapping in his elbow.

"It hurt like a son of a b****," he said. "I don't know why, I don't know what the difference was between the two, but I knew I was out immediately."

Punk, now fully healthy, has declared for this year's Royal Rumble, which he let fans know after defeating Seth Rollins on "WWE Raw's" Netflix debut.

