AEW's Dax Harwood Recalls Helping Adam 'Edge' Copeland Prepare For WWE Return

Adam Copeland's return to pro wrestling has been miraculous, with many playing a part in him stepping back into the ring, one of whom was FTR's Dax Harwood.

Harwood recently spoke about Copeland's surprise return at the 2020 Royal Rumble, and how a chance training session with Beth Phoenix and Natalya could've played a part in his return.

"When Adam was just — when it was just a thought in his brain that he wanted to come back to wrestling or try to come back to wrestling, actually Cash [Wheeler] and I had no idea. We had no clue. What we had done was, we had met Beth Phoenix and Natty and they asked us to go to Tom Prichard's school to help them with tag team stuff because they, you know, Beth was gonna come back for a little 'Mania run as a tag team with Natty and they wanted us to work on tag team stuff with them, tag team psychology with them," said Harwood on "WrestleZone." "Of course, they were going to bring Adam because Adam's a friend of ours, and towards the end of the training with Beth and Natty, Adam decided to jump in the ring and he just wanted to try a few things out."

The AEW star claimed that neither he nor his tag team partner had an inkling that "The Rated-R Superstar" would eventually return to the ring.

"We had no idea what that would have led to, and then fast forward, I want to say maybe a year and a half later, he told us that he was seriously thinking about it and he had a ring near his house, which is now going to be our wrestling school, and we joined him and helped him get ready for his big return in WWE," he added.

He revealed that he also helped Copeland and Randy Orton train before their "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," which took place at the Backlash show in June 2020.