Tommy Dreamer Says This Former WWE Star Showing Up In AEW Could Be A 'Big Thing'

Tommy Dreamer has suggested that WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix debuting in AEW could be a big deal not just for the promotion, but also a worthy opponent for AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone.

Dreamer, while talking about the TBS Champion on the "Busted Open" podcast, stated that there aren't too many big-ticket matches for Mone right now in her dominant run with the title. The former ECW star thinks that Phoenix could feature, at first, to help her husband Adam Copeland, and later perhaps feud with Mone.

"It's hard to think of mega matches that can help draw such a large crowd. We had talked about it before, if she's introduced the right way, Beth Phoenix, showing up in AEW, helping out her husband, and then ships crossing in the night — Mercedes Mone and Beth Phoenix kinda having something-something. Backstage or something, which could lead to a bigger, one-on-one, you never know what that could get to," said Dreamer. "I'm just trying to think of money matches that are out there, and that are left for — when you have a dominant champion, 15-0, and has defeated a lot of women, left a lot of people in her wake. Just thinking of main event stuff to try to fill really big [shoes]."

AEW star Thunder Rosa, who was with Dreamer on the podcast, said that she would love to face Mone and defeat her, but feels that she has to be built up again following her loss to Mariah May at Worlds End. Mone and Rosa have never stepped into the ring together so far in their careers.

Phoenix, who hasn't wrestled since Elimination Chamber in 2023, when she teamed with her husband for a mixed tag team match, was reportedly backstage for AEW's "Fight for the Fallen" show, seemingly to support Copeland.