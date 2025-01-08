John Cena Reveals Best Part Of WWE Farewell Tour

This past Monday during the first "WWE Raw" on Netflix, John Cena officially kicked off his 2025 retirement tour, and confirmed that he will be appearing in the Royal Rumble on February 1. After years of having a love/hate relationship with the WWE audience, Cena has finally settled into a role that allows him to feel gratitude from the fans and be himself on television. That being said, the leader of the Cenation has recently hinted at the possibility of revisiting some of his past.

During the "Raw" on Netflix Premiere Post-Show, Cena was asked if the fans will get to experience any of his former characters throughout his career, such as the "Doctor Of Thuganomics" or "The Prototype," which led the 16-time World Champion to say that he'll try to bring some of his old personas back to life, even if it's on a smaller scale.

"The great thing about the farewell tour tonight, we debuted a new outfit and it was very regionally focused ... The Prototype wore different colors, the colors of the home team so to speak. I'm really looking forward to trying to go back to the way I started and thug life, the Doctor Of Thuganomics John Cena would wear home or sometimes away jerseys. So there's elements of everything already in front of you. I think hopefully by the end of all this, if you want to see a certain facet of the 23 years I've been in the business, hopefully you get that little sprinkle. I'm definitely focused on that and hopefully we can deliver." Cena was also asked about showcasing his DC character "Peacemaker" in WWE, stating that he can "never say never."

