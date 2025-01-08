WWE's Big E Speculates On John Cena's Plans After Declaring For 2025 Royal Rumble

On the history-making Netflix debut of "WWE Raw," John Cena appeared to lay out his plans for his retirement tour. Cena is currently tied with Ric Flair for the most (recognized) world championship reigns in history with 16. The future Hall of Famer made it clear he wants to secure that record before riding off into the sunset. On the "Raw on Netflix Premiere Post-Show," co-host Big E shared his thoughts on whether Cena will accomplish his 2025 resolution by winning his 17th world title.

"I do not. I think he will make a great effort to. Look, our roster is stacked. There are a whole bevy of people in the crowd, backstage that did not make "Raw" that have world champion written all over them. From top to bottom, I'm talking about Bron Breakker, I'm talking about GUNTHER, it goes on and on and on, guys who are currently world champions and who want to hold those titles and who are hungry to be the next ones up." Big E, however, did make sure to say that we will see the return of "Big Match John" during his final run in the company.

"I think John is going to make a great effort. I think he's going to have some classic matches. I don't think, unfortunately, at this point of his career, I don't think he'll be able to be a world champion again." Cena officially declared for the Royal Rumble — the first step in his plan to win world title #17. The Royal Rumble takes place in Indianapolis on February 1 on Peacock for domestic viewers.

