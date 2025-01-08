Paul Heyman Explains Why WWE's Roman Reigns Deserves An Emmy

There's no doubt that Roman Reigns has been one of the most intriguing characters in all of wrestling throughout the last five years, having provided the fans with a storyline that has almost lasted half a decade, as well as a heel persona that will be remembered forever. However, Reigns' "Wise Man" Paul Heyman recently claimed on the "WWE Raw" on Netflix Post-Show, that the "Original Tribal Chief" deserves further recognition for his efforts in the form of an Emmy award.

"Now we are on a platform that can just simply not be denied on a domestic nor global basis. There is no excuse anymore for Roman Reigns not to be nominated for and win an Emmy this coming year. It has to happen. I am so sick of it now that the entire television industry has come out of COVID and Roman Reigns did not miss a single week of television when every other production was shut down. Took this company from the COVID era to where it is, to multi-billion dollars, to a merger, to now that we're on Netflix, there is no more excuse. Roman Reigns deserves an Emmy."

Heyman added that he should win an Emmy himself, as well as Triple H and WWE for the amount of success that the company has had since the pandemic era. However, he reiterated that everything they have achieved begins with the acknowledgement of Reigns, who he still believes is the most compelling character on television today.

