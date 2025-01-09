AEW Star Darby Allin Explains Why He's Able To Recover From Injury So Quickly

Since Darby Allin made his debut for All Elite Wrestling in 2019, he's put his body through things that would put a normal human being in a hospital bed for weeks. Allin has been thrown down flights of stairs, jumped through panes of glass, and bled buckets of blood for AEW, but he somehow manages to keep himself (mostly) off the injury list. During a recent appearance on "Down Under The Ring," Allin was asked if his straight-edge lifestyle makes any difference in his recovery process.

"Oh, absolutely," Allin said. "Just the recovery, like I've had a lot of friends that are in the pro skateboarding world and they drink a lot, and whenever they break something and they just say, 'Oh, I'm bummed out, I'm just going to drink.' It takes forever for them to heal. Like forever. The thing is like, I'm able to bounce back really quick with anything. I came back really quick after breaking my foot and breaking my nose. So I think a lot of that has to do with just lifestyle choices."

Allin only missed a couple of months of action in 2024 for two injuries that occurred in widely different circumstances. He broke his foot at the Big Business edition of "AEW Dynamite" in March performing a senton during his match with Jay White, which ultimately forced him to pull out of his scheduled climb of Mount Everest later that year. While he was rehabbing his foot injury, Allin broke his nose after being hit by a bus in New York City, but he was back to action by the Double or Nothing pay-per-view at the end of May.

