Injured WWE Star Bronson Reed Weighs In On Raw Netflix Debut

"WWE Raw" made its streaming debut on Netflix on Monday, but one WWE Superstar, Bronson Reed, was experiencing "FOMO" from being unable to take part in the festivities.

Reed, who is still recovering from an injury suffered at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, spoke with "Netflix" and said that he didn't appreciate watching Netflix from his couch, but is excited about the opportunities.

"I was so hyped when they first announced 'Raw' going to Netflix. It's a global stage. That's what excites me most," Reed gushed. "I'm going to be able to be a part of something that's seen in so many different countries."

Reed also noticed that the show's look was different in subtle yet prominent ways.

"Little changes are big things within the WWE world. For example, the ring mat being black with advertisements on it was such a big change. WWE always had the same canvas," Reed said.

The former NXT North American Champion cited the main event between Seth Rollins and CM Punk, as well as the energy from the crowd, as highlights. "Those are the things that stuck with me the most," he added.

The timetable for Reed's return is still not clear. He suffered the injury when he dove off the top of the WarGames cage during the main event of Survivor Series. Reed intended to deliver a Tsunami to Roman Reigns, but CM Punk saved "The Tribal Chief" at the last moment, forcing Reed to go crashing through a table, likely putting him out of action through the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.