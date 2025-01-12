WWE HOFer Jimmy Hart Explains Why He Looks So Good At 81 Years Old

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart is regarded as one of the most prominent managers in wrestling history, accompanying the likes of Hulk Hogan, The Honky Tonk Man, and The Hart Foundation. At the age of 81, the "Mouth of the South" impressively continues to be present at WWE events and signings, while also striving to stay in good health.

In a recent interview with "Going Ringside" at a RussellMania Promotions signing, Hart revealed how he's been able to maintain his good health at his age.

"You know what, I've never smoked, I've never drank and so hopefully that's been one of the reasons why, and I eat a lot of fruit and a lot of vegetables," said Hart.

Hart still makes sporadic appearances on WWE television and was most recently seen at the "WWE Raw" premiere on Netflix during Hogan's promo to advertise his "Real American Beer," which is now an official sponsor of the WWE. During the interview, Hart also expressed his excitement at being able to reunite with his longtime friends during the RussellMania Promotions signing, and stated that he has been busy lately.

"We've been busy, busy, busy," he said. "Everything is beautiful, man, it's great to see all my old friends and old buddies here. I think Sting's here today and Lita's here, and just so many great superstars are going to be here."

