Kevin Nash Names WWE Hall Of Famers 'Instrumental' To His Diesel Character Working

Kevin Nash has always been open about getting into the business because his size afforded him certain advantages, but he was also a quick learner when it came to the ins and outs of wrestling.

In a new episode of "Kliq This," Nash credited two Kliq members for teaching him the wrestling business, which he feels helped foster the success he enjoyed as Diesel in the early '90s.

"Scott [Hall] and Shawn [Michaels] were the most instrumental because when I was the Diesel character and was the bodyguard outside," Nash said. "It was just the three of us traveling that I just basically watched the entire process. How you talked about the match in the car, how you went into the building, changed the things, went to the ring, worked the match, came back, tweaked, took out, so it was just from a psychology, work — just to learn the proper way to do the whole process."

As much as Nash credits learning the psychology of the business, he also admitted recently that part of success in the wrestling business comes down to "believability," and a willingness to work with others.

Nash, Hall, and Michaels were eventually joined by Sean Waltman and Paul Levesque, better known as X-Pac and Triple H respectively, forming the group that would go on to be known as The Kliq. It is from that faction that groups like D-Generation X and the New World Order were spawned, as well as multiple WWE Hall of Fame careers.