WWE's John Cena Details Advice He Would Give To A Younger Version Of Himself

With John Cena set to retire as a professional wrestler in 2025, the performer made his return to "WWE Raw" for the Netflix debut, sharing his intent to enter the Royal Rumble and hopefully win his 17th world title. Appearing on the post-show press conference, Cena was asked if he had any advice that he would offer his younger self, and the wrestler used it as an opportunity to reflect on his career.

"I'm very fortunate and I do my best every day to understand that life is a gift and just try to literally earn every day," Cena said. "I didn't know I was doing it back then, but I was doing it back then. I wouldn't change anything."

Cena then joked that, assuming he had access to a time machine, he might decide to become an early investor in BitCoin. Beyond that, Cena looked ahead and acknowledged that he'd love to win another world championship, but he also realizes that the odds may be against him. Whether or not he captures another top title, Cena is intent on calling it quits at the end of this year.

Over the last decade, Cena has steadily made the transition to Hollywood after spending years as WWE's top star. Between film and TV roles, the wrestler has made time to return to the company where he made his name, but as he approaches the age of 50, Cena believes his time has come.

"After December, my last match, I am done," Cena continued. "You will see me in an ambassador role in the WWE but I will not wear this. I will be in a suit. You'll see the other facets of John Cena, because honestly, we have so many great, current young superstars on the way up. The business has been great to me and it's time to move on."