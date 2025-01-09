WWE's Roman Reigns Details What It Meant For The Rock To Present The Ula Fala To Him

This past Monday during the debut "WWE Raw" on Netflix, Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match to reclaim the title of "The Tribal Chief" as well as his ula fala. Unexpectedly, The Rock presented the necklace to Reigns, coming as a shock to many fans after rumors have been circulating that "The Original Tribal Chief" is a possible opponent for "The Great One" at WrestleMania 41. Speaking on the "Raw" on Netflix Premiere Post-Show, Reigns provided his thoughts on "The Final Boss" presenting him the ula fala.

"It was a great honor. You know to be able to represent our family, to be able to represent from all the way from the very beginning, the High Chief Peter Maivia, to my father, Sika, my uncle Afa, to be able to showcase our legacy ... it's all about this representation, that's all I really want to do is represent my family and just showcase our talents and just how good we are at this craft, and tonight was just another opportunity to go out there and do that and who better to do that with than Dwayne."

Reigns also commented on John Cena calling him the "Greatest of All Time" in WWE, explaining that even though he has the accolades to be considered the "G.O.A.T," the matter is also subjective and depends on who the fans think deserve that title. Reigns also called himself an "extremely important" person and doesn't think about "G.O.A.T" conversations, but he did refer to Cena as a smart man who knows what he's talking about.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.