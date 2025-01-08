Triple H Discusses Possibility Of The Rock Competing At WWE WrestleMania 41

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returned to open the first "WWE Raw" on Netflix, and he surprised fans by politely acknowledging Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The pair were infamously involved in a storyline before fans revolted, where Rock wanted to take Rhodes' spot against then-champion Roman Reigns after Rhodes had won the Royal Rumble.

The Rock's appearance on "Raw" did not set up a WrestleMania 41 match between him and either Rhodes or Reigns, who he crowned with the ula fala, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressed the possibility of a Rock match at WrestleMania this year while speaking with "Sports Illustrated."

"Time will tell," he said. "I don't want to give anything away, but I do believe as moments appear here that are huge, game-changing moments, he's a game changer. It's what he does. It's who he is."

Levesque said The Rock is the biggest box office star in the world, explaining that the "Final Boss" has earned the right and a position to do what he wants to do when it comes to WWE. He said that his former rival will always do what's right for the company.

"He does what is right for the projects he works on, and he sees this as that as well," Levesque said. "His passion, his DNA, his lineage, his heritage, his family, all of that, is intertwined in this. He loves it."