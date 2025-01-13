WWE Star Dominik Mysterio Discusses Embracing Being A Heel

Over the last three years, Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most hated characters on WWE television due to betraying his own father Rey Mysterio, joining The Judgment Day, and eventually coupling up with Liv Morgan after initially being with Rhea Ripley. However, on "Busted Open Radio," Mysterio shared that becoming a heel wasn't an idea he initially envisioned when he first arrived in WWE.

"I was thinking I'm Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, we're going to be the best father, son tag team that has ever existed. Like that was what was going through my head when we started this journey. But I got a little bit of a taste of what it was to be a heel and it just felt so natural to me. I just felt so comfortable just because of being around it for so long as a kid."

Mysterio was also asked what makes an effective heel in today's world of wrestling. "I think it's all perception of how the fans see you and how kind of you kind of want to portray yourself. I don't know, I feel like there's bad guys or heels that want to be cool heels and want to do this stuff and still be cool, you got to embrace being the heel. You got to embrace the boos ... if you're going to be a heel, you got to be a heel." Mysterio expanded on being around the art of heel work when he was a kid, saying that he was inspired by characters like Eddie Guerrero and Dean Malenko, who often worked with his father.

