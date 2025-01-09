Ex-ECW Star Gives His Opinion On Legal Troubles Of Tammy Sytch (Fka WWE's Sunny)

In an industry rife with fall-from-grace stories, Tammy Sytch's may be one of the most jarring. The 52-year-old is currently serving a 17.5-year sentence in a Florida prison for DUI manslaughter. During a Facebook Live autograph signing, hardcore wrestling icon The Sandman was asked about his former ECW colleague. Having faced incarceration himself, Sandman showed little sympathy for Sytch's predicament. "You make your bed, you lie in it," Sandman said. "That's it. It's her own fault. You can't blame anybody else."

Once the most downloaded woman on the internet, Sytch — performing as Sunny — was the embodiment of charisma and sex appeal. After breaking into wrestling with then-partner Chris Candido, Sytch played an integral part in ushering in WWE's Attitude Era and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. At the time of her induction, she appeared very much like the Sunny of old, but her life soon spiraled out of control. After a brief venture into adult entertainment, Sytch built a rap sheet unmatched by any other wrestling personality, fueled largely by her struggles with addiction. From 2012 to 2022, her total number of arrests nearly averaged one per year. In 2016, Sytch reportedly sold her WWE Hall of Fame ring to help cover the costs of her litany of legal issues. Her rise and fall were covered in the "Chris and Tammy" episode of Vice's "Dark Side of the Ring," though producers were unable to interview Sytch herself.

Then, in March 2022, Sytch faced her most serious charge after being involved in a DUI-related auto accident, resulting in the death of 75-year-old Julian LaFrancis Lasseter. Given her history, a judge ruled her unfit for society, and ensured Sytch would stay incarcerated until 2039, barring parole. She will be 67 years old.