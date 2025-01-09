WWE Star Jey Uso Plans To 'Shock The World' At An Upcoming PLE

This past Monday during the debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, Jey Uso defeated Drew McIntyre to pickup a massive win to kickoff 2025. Uso possibly had the best year of his career in 2024, having won the Intercontinental Championship, main-evented several Premium Live Events, and become one of the most popular babyfaces in the company. However, the 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion is staying focused on reaching new heights, as he told Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett, and Big E on the "Raw" on Netflix Premiere Post-Show that his next goal is to win the Royal Rumble.

"Royal Rumble, stay humble, ready to rumble. That's me dog, I'm ready though, I'm about to shock the world Uce, 2024 was cake ... I'm ready, man Joe, I'm on everybody's heels Uce. I ain't no more mister nice guy type, you know I'm really spittin', but I'm about to run it Uce."

Surprisingly, Uso has only competed in three Royal Rumbles in his WWE career, having entered the match in both 2012 and 2014, but didn't have the opportunity to be in the Rumble again until 2024. It remains to be seen if McIntyre will demand a rematch against Uso, or if both men will go their separate ways for now and focus on the Royal Rumble on February 1.

