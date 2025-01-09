Eric Bischoff Reacts To Hulk Hogan's Reception At WWE Raw Netflix Debut

This past Monday during the debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, Hulk Hogan made an appearance to promote his "Real American Beer" and celebrate the red brand's transition to streaming. However, Hogan's presence was met by an unfavorable response from the live audience at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, as the crowd booed the six-time WWE Champion throughout his promo. Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff has reacted to the negative response Hogan received, explaining on his podcast "83 Weeks" that the poor reception was possibly due to "The Hulkster's" right-wing political views.

"If you're someone who hasn't spent a lot of time in California, particularly LA or San Francisco, you've heard all the stories about how liberal it is and all that, but until you've been there and realized just how intensely liberal and Democrat California is, you might not think that could possibly be the reason why Hulk got booed. But Hulk and Trump are kind of joined at the hip now in the eyes of many, at least publicly ... you're gonna have some backlash in California. You can't be shocked, you can't be surprised, you could be disappointed, but can't be surprised."

Bischoff continued to share that he felt bad watching Hogan face a hostile reaction from the audience, and thought he looked "incredibly uncomfortable." He also thinks that Hogan might've been thinking of cutting a heel promo due to the response from the crowd, but chose to stick with what he was originally planned to say.

