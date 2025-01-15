WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Morton Names 'Best World Champion Ever'

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton is widely regarded as one of wrestling's greatest babyfaces by his peers. As one-half of the legendary tag team The Rock n' Roll Express, Morton made his signature fiery comeback against numerous champions.

In a recent interview with "The Five Star Wrestling Podcast," Morton didn't hesitate to name one of his most famous foils as the best of all time.

"Ric Flair was the greatest world champion ever," Morton said. "Don't get me wrong. I'm not saying that he was the best worker ... [but] when you paid to see him, he gave you your money's worth. If you didn't go an hour, you went 58 minutes."

Morton said Flair's workload was unmatched, affirming what "The Nature Boy" himself has not been shy about touting –- that many of the bouts in his prime lasted upward of 60 minutes. Morton's definition of "greatness" stemmed from the sheer number of people Flair entertained thanks to his tireless schedule. He repeated the well-worn wrestling refrain of "night after night, twice on weekends" and claimed it was true. He also noted that Flair's effort in the ring never wavered, no matter how big or small the crowd was.

"That was just him. We did this every night. He was the greatest world champion ever just for that. Just for making sure ... he never disappointed [the fans]," he declared.

Several other wrestling veterans, such as Kevin Von Erich and J.J. Dillon, have also praised Flair's work ethic. However, not everyone was a fan of the work itself. Though he appreciated him as a performer and person, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase pointed to the sameness of Flair's matches, while former manager and booker Dutch Mantel has repeatedly taken issue at Flair's behavior outside the ring.