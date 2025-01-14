WWE's John Cena Explains Why He Doesn't Like The Phrase 'Finishing The Story'

John Cena kicked off his retirement tour in Los Angeles, California, during the debut episode of "WWE Raw" on Netflix. Cena cut a promo about how difficult it will be for him to make history and win his 17th world title, but he's determined to at least try and make it happen, first by entering the 2025 Royal Rumble.

While Cena is essentially trying to "finish the story" like Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, he said during the "Raw" post-show press conference he's not a fan of that phrase.

"I don't like the term 'finishing the story' because there's always another night," he explained. "If anybody's story is getting finished this year, it's mine, because I'm going to be done after this year. I think it was Cody's way to say, 'I'm going to get this done and I'm going to do it.' So, anybody who says they're going to do it, does it, and does it well, I've got to tip my cap to them."

Cena went on to clarify what he said in his promo, reiterating to fans that 2025 will be his final Royal Rumble. He called the match a "crap shoot," and said it's a lottery ticket. Cena stated that no other star in the match can say it's their final Rumble, while he can guarantee it's his.

"So, when you're extra tired or maybe if you need some extra strength to hold on to that top rope so your feet don't hit the floor, knowing that it's your last, you take a different perspective on some," he said. "So I'm hoping that gives me the energy to get me a ticket to WrestleMania."

