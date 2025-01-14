AEW Star Kris Statlander Discusses Her Ability To Perform Under Pressure

Kris Statlander has found herself in a number of high-pressure situations during her time at AEW. The former AEW TBS Champion has faced some of the biggest names the company has to offer, and ended 2024 with two back-to-back losses to Mercedes Mone on pay-per-view.

However, during a recent edition of "AEW: Close-Up," Statlander claimed that she feels the pressure of those big match situations but thrives on proving people wrong.

"I feel the pressure, I feel satisfaction with knowing that I know what I'm doing, and then I feel the pressure because I'm like, 'Oh my god, now everyone wants more of this,' and then I'm like, 'Oh, I'm tired.' I lost twice to Mercedes now, if there's a chance that I go for her again. How do I step up my game even more for a third time if that were to happen? It's a never-ending cycle of constant pressure, but I think I do pretty well under pressure and I have such a desire to prove people wrong. Even if no one is doubting me, I have this need to prove — maybe even just prove it to myself, that I am deserving of the spot," said Statlander.

Statlander admitted that while she is thankful of being far removed from her two ACL injuries, she was put in a bad mental space for having so much of her career taken away from her at such a crucial time in her career. She stated that she can understand why some people fall into bad habits and struggle with mental health when they are injured, but she has maintained her passion and motivation for the business and is looking to move forward in 2025 and hopefully win some gold.

