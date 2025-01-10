Former WWE Star Ronda Rousey Births Daughter 'During A Windstorm Into A City On Fire'

While Los Angeles was raging with one of the largest scale fires the city has seen in the 21st century, former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was giving birth to her second child, a daughter who she and husband Travis Browne gave a Hawaiian name, just as they did with their first-born, in honor of Browne's Hawaiian heritage. "Our little girl came into this world during a windstorm into a city on fire, so grateful she made it safe and sound, Liko'ula Pā'ūomahinakaipiha Browne," Rousey posted.

The former WWE star initially announced her pregnancy back in July 2024, during San Diego Comic Con, at which she launched a Kickstarter campaign for her new graphic novel, "Expecting the Unexpected." Since moving away from combat sports, Rousey has been maintaining several projects, as well as appearing on multiple podcasts and doing interviews where she recalled her time working with WWE, openly critiquing the promotion and some of the experiences she had.

According to Rousey during a podcast appearance in August, her initial run with WWE was exciting at first because she not only had weeks to prepare but had the best minds in wrestling helping her along, like Triple H, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, and Michael Hayes. She said that all their input helped her know exactly what to do in her first match, but that she was unfortunately never allowed to recreate that moment. Rousey further claimed that the support she received became less and less over time. With all her projects since leaving wrestling behind, as well as the birth of her newborn baby, compounded with her later experiences in WWE, it seems likely Rousey won't return to a wrestling ring for a long time, if ever..