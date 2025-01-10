Tommy Dreamer Details Built-In Storyline For NXT's Trick Williams On WWE's Main Roster

After losing the NXT Women's Championship and NXT Championship, respectively, this week, many fans are expecting Roxanne Perez and Trick Williams to imminently ascend to WWE's main roster. What would their creative direction look like, though? During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer offered up a potential path for Williams — one that leads him to his former friend, Carmelo Hayes.

Upon his call up to WWE's main roster, Dreamer first suggests placing Williams on the brand opposite of "Main Event" Jey Uso as both are popular babyfaces with interactive entrances. Then, Williams and Hayes could possibly rekindle their feud from "WWE NXT," which sparked from the latter turning on the former.

"Trick is going to have to grow. He has all the tools. He just needs the push. And then you could also say here's the number one draft pick Carmelo Hayes seething that he hasn't gotten those type of reactions, all that stuff, which then helps Carmelo Hayes," Dreamer said. "And you could tell their history within NXT as well. That's a feud right off the bat, if you go that route, if they're on the same brands."

As Dreamer alluded to, Hayes emerged as a first-round draft pick in the 2024 WWE Draft, specifically assigned to the "WWE SmackDown" brand. Hayes' course since then, however, has been quite turbulent, as he's received some notable title opportunities, while also suffering a quick loss to Braun Strowman.

"There's a built storyline right there," Dreamer added. "And where you go with it, you could have your old boss [Hayes say], 'Hey, let's hook back up and take this company by storm. Hey, I was the one who got you here,' blah, blah, blah. [Have Williams] be like, 'No, man, I want to do it on my own. This is my opportunity. You've had your opportunity.'"

