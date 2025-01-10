AEW's Mercedes Mone Gets Candid About Wrestle Dynasty Opponent Mina Shirakawa

Mercedes Mone's undefeated streak since signing with AEW in 2024 continued on January 5, when she defeated Mina Shirakawa at the Wrestle Dynasty event in the Tokyo Dome. "The CEO" added the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship to her AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Championships, but her 16th successive victory did not come easy. In the latest "Mone Mag," the AEW star praised Shirakawa for giving everything that she had to try and win, while also opening up about another reason why she loves Mina so much.

"I remember meeting her a few years back when she was in her early 30s. At that time, she was new to our craft and shared her great passion for wrestling with me and wanting to wrestle in the U.S., but she had concerns about her age. She honestly seemed to feel like it was too late for her. I do remember assuring her nothing could be further from the truth. Side note and lesson for all of you, your friends, and your children: it's never too late for any of us, as Mina proved. And you heard it here from the CEO: you have not seen the last of this girl. She is another superstar on the rise, and I couldn't be prouder to know her and to have competed against her."

After their match, Mone did attempt to shake Shirakawa's hand, but the challenger ultimately refused out of frustration due to losing. With that in mind, it's safe to say "The CEO" has not seen the last of Shirakawa, as Mone looks to have a very busy 2025 as a champion in three different companies.

