Chelsea Green Defends WWE Women's US Title In SNME Rematch On SmackDown

Michin and Chelsea Green have been thorns in each other's sides for months. On Saturday Night's Main Event, Green defeated her to become the inaugural Women's U.S. Champion. Tonight on "WWE SmackDown", Michin challenged Green for the title. Michin tried to end things early by immediately going for Eat Defeat. The women battled in and out of the ring.

Once Michin started picking up offense, Piper Niven tried to get involved and paid with a kick and a front flip senton off the apron. Michin kept the momentum going with a crossbody, only for the champion to roll through into a pin and grabbed her nemesis' tights for the win. Following the win, Niven hit Michin with a running senton.

Green now holds a 2-1 record over Michin in singles competition.