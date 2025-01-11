Dave Meltzer Clarifies John Cena's Claim From WWE Raw Netflix Debut

This past Monday during the debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, John Cena announced that he will compete in the 2025 Royal Rumble, but also reminded the audience that he's been unable to pickup a victory on television in nearly seven years. However, Cena may have forgot to leave out an important detail from his promo, which Dave Meltzer pointed out in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer explained that the 16-time World Champion is actually not winless in the last seven years, but has been unable to obtain a victory in singles competition on television.

"Cena did an interview saying that people have asked him about it, and said that it can't happen because you only get what you earn in WWE and he hasn't won a match in 2,446 days. Cena actually won a match on Raw on April 8, 2024, which was his most recent match, but that was a trios match. He also won a tag match on the October 7, 2023, Fastlane PPV show ... Actually, with the exception of PPV losses to Austin Theory, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, and a loss in a four-way match on Raw in 2019, he's won every match he's had since late 2018."

Meltzer also noted that Cena has two singles wins in dark matches during "WWE SmackDown" tapings that happened in 2023, having defeated both Dominik Mysterio and Montez Ford. He continued to explain that his last singles win on television was in 2018, because most of the matches he was featured in were often multi-man contests.

