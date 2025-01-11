AEW's Mercedes Mone Weighs In On Women's Four-Way Match At Wrestle Dynasty

Mercedes Mone is returning from Japan as a triple champion following her victory over Mina Shirakawa at the Wrestle Dynasty event on January 5, but they weren't the only women featured at the Tokyo Dome. Kicking off the night's matches was the International Women's Cup match that saw Willow Nightingale, Athena, Momo Watanabe, and Persephone compete in a fast-paced four way bout. Mone talked about the match in the latest "Mone Mag," and while she didn't get to see the whole bout as she was getting ready for her own match, she took the time to praise each of the competitors.

"Willow is in the best shape ever, showing a blend of speed, agility, and strength that is so rare, not to mention a charisma and charm you can't teach. Athena is likewise strong and agile. She's on another level. Old friend Momo, who ultimately won and rightfully won in her home country, continues to show why she harkens to Aja Kong and other Japanese legends. Then there is Persephone — the mystery ingredient in the secret sauce. I don't know much about her or her work, but there is a unique mix of strength, aerial skills, and personality that I could not ignore. Let's keep a close eye on her as well."

After interference from her H.A.T.E stablemate Thekla, it was Watanabe who picked up the win after hitting Athena with a baseball bat, meaning that she not only won a trophy, but also a shot at any championship in any promotion she wants in the near future. However, Athena is sticking around in Japan to gain a measure of revenge on Thekla when she defends her ROH Women's Championship against her at a STARDOM event on January 13.