Current Ring Of Honor Titleholders Announce They've Officially Signed With AEW

2025 is only a few days old, but that hasn't stopped AEW President and CEO Tony Khan from securing the services of two prospects who have already experienced success under his umbrella — and who have also joined the wrestling airwaves. On the debut episode of "The Claw Pod," Ross and Marshall Von Erich — two-thirds of the Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Champions alongside Dustin Rhodes — revealed to the world that after 12 years in the business and one full year wrestling for Khan, they've officially signed with AEW.

"This was a journey," Marshall said. "We got a hint of what it was about maybe 12 years ago on a rooftop in Japan, but we did not know God was going to take us this route and how long it was going to take. Today, on this day, we can officially say that Ross and Marshall Von Erich are officially signed with AEW ... It's not an expensive hobby anymore."

The Von Erichs captured gold alongside Rhodes back in July 2024 when they defeated The Undisputed Kingdom at AEW Battle of the Belts XI to win the vacant belts in their home state of Texas. Following that victory, the three men made two successful defenses against the Iron Savages and Cage of Agony, and even made an appearance on the Zero Hour portion of All In London at Wembley Stadium. However, they have not been active since September 2024 due to Marshall suffering an injury, with Ross staying active on the independent circuit while his brother recovers.

