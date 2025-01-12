WWE Hall Of Famer X-Pac Says AEW's Kenny Omega Helped Him With Familiar Health Issue

Even though many envision wrestlers as modern-day immortal heroes or villains, those who play them are just as mortal as you or I. A case in point comes from WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac, who revealed during the "WWE Raw" on Netflix red carpet premiere with Denise Salcedo that he recently recovered from diverticulitis — a gastrointestinal disease that occurs when pouches in the large intestine become inflamed or infected.

The former Light Heavyweight Champion disclosed that his diagnosis left him in the hospital for eight days, almost killing him. This same near-death experience was also felt by former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who noted during his speech on "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday that had he not gone in at the time he did to find out about this diagnosis, he would not have survived it either. He also helped X-Pac along the way during his hospital stay.

"Yeah, I was in the hospital texting with him, and he's telling me what's going on, what I should expect, and everything...He's great," X-Pac stated.

Miraculously, that gloomy thought can subside, as "The Best Bout Machine" is back to clean the roster of enemies like his former manager Don Callis. Omega, coming off an emotionally charged win after his 13-month in-ring absence, left the crowd stunned at Wrestle Dynasty last Sunday as he returned to the ring and put on a clinic. As for X-Pac, his recovery process has been going well beyond expectations, and with a new lease on life, Salcedo was then prompted to ask if fans could expect an in-ring return from the former D-Xer.

"No!" X-Pac chuckled. "I just like trying to get in better shape."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Denise Salcedo" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.