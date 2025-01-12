Seth Rollins On Whether He Thought CM Punk Would Ever Return To WWE

The animosity between Seth Rollins and CM Punk has been showcased on WWE TV for many months, with the former still very angry at the fact that Punk left the company in 2014 and tried to tear it down. Given how rough the relationship between Punk and WWE was following his exit from the company, some people thought they would never see him in WWE again, including Rollins, who admitted as such on an episode of the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast.

"When he joined the broadcast team on Fox, when they were doing that Backstage show, I thought to myself okay, maybe there's an opportunity here. Then when he joined AEW I kind of thought maybe he'll have a twilight run here. But there were then a lot of times where I just thought, you know, because I know he makes it out like he didn't really like the other guy that was in charge [Vince McMahon], but the truth is he didn't really get along with the current guy that's in charge either [Triple H]. It wasn't like they were pals as well. So I think that even when Triple H took over, I didn't think there would be an olive branch to be had, so kind of 50/50, but I would waver more towards no. I never thought it was going to happen."

Punk and Rollins settled some of their differences in the main event of the January 6 episode of "WWE Raw," where "The Second City Saint" defeated Rollins in front of the biggest viewing audience in years, as the show acted as the company's debut on Netflix. With that said, there are still a lot of issues between them that could be settled in the future.

