Eric Bischoff Thinks This Bloodline Member Could Main Event WWE Premium Live Events

The "WWE Raw" debut on Netflix started off with a bang, with the Tribal Combat match pitting Solo Sikoa against Roman Reigns, and the new Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga appearing to help out the former Superstar. Fatu got a big reaction when he came out on Monday, and Eric Bischoff shared his reactions to the episode on "83 Weeks," saying that he thinks the Bloodline member is destined for the main event of a future WWE premium live event.

"I think what I see is confidence, [Fatu is] becoming very, very comfortable in his role as his character," Bischoff said. "It doesn't feel like he's pretending in that spot — he actually owns that spot and you can feel that. It comes through the screen, his character. I think if he's ready and the team feels like he's at the peak of his game, I wouldn't be surprised to see it happen in 2025."

As for the Bloodline civil war storyline as a whole that seemingly culminated with Reigns receiving the ula fala from a returning Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Bischoff believes it still has legs, but it might need a rest for a bit. He recommended keeping the story at "room temperature" so it can be heated back up when needed. Bischoff said the story has been too good, and it's relatable because it's about family.

"Granted, it's wrestling — it's extreme and it's over-the-top and larger than life," he said. "But, it's still about personal relationships. You can write about personal relationships and they can evolve and change and turn drastically or subtly in so many different ways that if you really want to keep it alive, you can."

