Bully Ray Was Not A Fan Of These Recent Actions By The Rock In WWE & NXT

The Rock has already gotten the WWE Universe talking in 2025, but for a lot of people, it's not for the right reasons. On the January 6 episode of "WWE Raw," "The Final Boss" buried the hatchet with Cody Rhodes and squashed any rumors of those two potentially facing off at WrestleMania 41. On the January 7 episode of "WWE NXT," he not only cut an in-ring promo, but also found the time to have a segment with his daughter Ava, and former NXT Champion Ethan Page. The segment ended with The Rock smacking Page on the rear-end, something WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was not happy about when talking about the show on "Busted Open After Dark."

"When Ethan walks out of the shot, and I thought Ethan Page did a great job holding his own with The Rock. His body language was great, he wasn't intimidated by The Rock, he didn't flinch, he was on point with his verbiage and then he goes to walk away and The Rock smacks him in the a** on the way out. As a man, I'm turning around and decking you. I'm doing something."

Ray was also not a fan of The Rock killing any hopes of wrestling Rhodes in the near future, and took particular offence with him telling "The American Nightmare" to say hello to his mother on his behalf. "Last night that's exactly what Rock did to Cody. He verbally smacked him in the a** on the way out when he said 'tell Mama Rhodes I said hello.'"

The Rock does have enough power in WWE to change WrestleMania plans seemingly overnight, but it looks as if the match everyone thought would happen is officially off the cards.

