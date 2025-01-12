Matt Hardy Reacts To Brother Jeff's Claim He Could've Been Bigger Than WWE's John Cena

TNA Wrestling star Jeff Hardy recently claimed that if he had his current lifestyle in his 20s and 30s, he would probably have been bigger than John Cena. Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy, gave his thoughts on his younger sibling's comments on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

"I think if Jeff would've been in the right headspace and had his act together like he does now, I think he could've been a top guy for a long time. I don't know if he would've been bigger than Cena just because I don't know how Jeff's promos would've translated over," Matt contested. "He's a very unique character, he's a very unique enigma, but like talking, especially at that time with Vince [McMahon] in charge, was a very important factor."

Jeff's claim is not entirely unfounded, as he was a fan-favorite during WWE's Attitude Era. He was also one of the most popular people in pro wrestling in 2008, starting the year attempting to win the WWE Championship and ending it by accomplishing that goal. Jeff has struggled with substance abuse throughout his career but has seemingly found his way as sobriety has led to positive changes in his life. Despite being his own worst enemy at times, fans have always stayed by his side.

"There's something about him that just draws you to him. He has 'it' which a lot of people don't have," Matt continued. "It would have been very interesting to see if he would have been in this headspace how far he could've gone then. I definitely think he could've been a top guy and been a multiple time world champion."

