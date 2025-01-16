WWE's CM Punk Gets Candid About Seth Rollins' Abilities

CM Punk and Seth Rollins went to war on the debut edition of "Raw" on Netflix. The two superstars have a checkered past, stemming from when Punk left the promotion on bad terms in 2014.

Speaking to the media on the "Monday Night Raw on Netflix Premiere Post-Show," Punk imparted his true feelings about Rollins. He would pontificate about Rollins' current character, debating whether it requires all the metaphorical (and sometimes literal) glitter that is characteristic of this contemporary version of Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

"Well, I'm not gonna disparage Seth, at least not his ability, maybe the way he dresses. I honestly don't think he needs to do that. I think Seth Rollins is a killer and I think when he dresses that way, and when he acts a certain way, I don't think he's a killer. So I can honestly say I don't take him as seriously as he wants me to take him. The Seth Rollins that was face-to-face with me last week, that's Seth Rollins to me."

Punk would continue on about what he feels he brings to each storyline that he's involved in.

"I will bring the best out of you. If you step into the ring with me, if you hold a microphone against me, I will 100% make people say, where was that person this entire time? Where was that Drew McIntyre? Where was that Seth Rollins? It's rare air when I step into the ring and if you don't step up, you can step right on out."

While CM Punk's stock is on the rise following his victory over Seth Rollins, many critics, including Bully Ray, wonder where the Seth Rollins character goes from here.

