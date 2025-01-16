Seth Rollins Responds To WWE Locker Room Welcoming CM Punk Back With Open Arms

"WWE Raw's" Netflix debut ended with CM Punk getting the win over Seth Rollins, who has been reserved regarding the "Second City Saint's" return to the promotion. Prior to the Punk match, Rollins spoke to Jackie Redmond for WWE and opened up about the WWE locker room welcoming his opponent back with open arms.

"I'm not too surprised. I think if he and I didn't have the relationship we did — look, there's no doubt about CM Punk, he's good for business, there's no doubt about that, no doubt about that," Rollins remarked. "I understand from a business perspective why you would want him around and a lot of these guys and girls in the locker room, they just don't have the relationship with him that I had. They don't feel that way about him, they didn't feel that way about him 10 years ago. They didn't know him 20 years ago."

When Rollins was an up-and-comer, he attempted to train under CM Punk. Rollins was brought up to the WWE main roster in 2012 with The Shield originally as mercenaries for then-WWE Champion Punk, who later feuded with the faction. After Punk left WWE in January 2014, Rollins broke out as a singles star and became one of the company's top performers, but there is still some bad blood between the pair.

"Punk is not tough, he dipped. He dipped, he's not tough. I stuck it out when it was garbage, when I was getting dumped on over and over by everyone inside the company and outside the company, I stayed here and so I took all those attacks from everybody outside of here [WWE] and from him very personally. Very personally," Rollins said referring to Punk's public insulting of WWE during his company absence.

