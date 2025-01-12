Freddie Prinze Jr. Explains Why He Hasn't Launched His Wrestling Promotion Yet

The launch of Freddie Prinze Jr.'s wrestling federation is still some way off. While speaking on "Wrestling with Freddie," the former WWE writer revealed that he's experienced some delays in regard to acquiring a promotion to use, despite having a TV deal already in place.

"The company I was trying to work with, not the distributor, but the wrestling company I wanted to work with, we just couldn't come up with a deal. So, I'm literally a dude with a TV deal without a promotion. The only promotion I want to buy is probably a little bit too big, I don't know if it is. I would basically have to buy an existing company and bring them to the table and then produce the show there under the rules of whatever those rules would be. It may not be a 52-week-a-year promotion, it may be a 32-week a year promotion, it may be a 22-week a year promotion."

Prinze Jr. added that he will need to run a minimum of 30 to 40 shows per year in order to recuperate his money. As it stands, however, he has yet to agree to a deal that will enable him to do that, and buying the promotion he wants will be costly. This past December, Prinze Jr. revealed that he's been pitching to other companies, but it seems that he hasn't found one at the time of this writing.

Despite the setbacks, Prinze Jr. has vowed to keep trying to get his promotion up and running. For now, though, the project remains a work in progress and it remains to be seen if it will come to fruition.