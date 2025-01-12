Matt Hardy Wants To See This AEW Star In A 'Significant' Role

Coming off his in-ring return against Gabb Kidd at AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty, Kenny Omega made his first appearance back in AEW on the subsequent episode of "AEW Dynamite," with Will Ospreay seeming emerging as his ally. During a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," former AEW star Matt Hardy weighed in on the potential path that he may venture down following his AEW return.

"Kenny looked great [at Wrestle Dynasty]," Hardy said. "He looked super motivated, he looked healthy, he looked fit, he looked at his best. Kenny Omega is so special. I've always talked about this, when I was at AEW I talked about how special of a performer he is. I know there was a point where you said he would be a great guy to throw back out and give him a run to the championship and win back some of the lapsed fans AEW had. I don't disagree with that.

"I think Kenny Omega, he's a true pillar of AEW," Hardy continued, "one of the guys who started the whole AEW movement back in the beginning with the [Young] Bucks and Cody [Rhodes] obviously. I would love to see Kenny Omega in a significant role each and every week on TV. I think that would help out their brand."

Omega, a former AEW World Champion, was previously diagnosed with diverticulitis in December 2023. In May 2024, a brief return to AEW television prompted a surgery that required the removal of a portion of the affected colon. Now that he's once again cleared for in-ring action, Omega finds himself in the crosshairs of The Don Callis Family, led by his former manager Don Callis.

