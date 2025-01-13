Jeff Jarrett Discusses New AEW Contract, Plans Moving Forward

Several veteran wrestlers have announced that they will soon be retiring from the ring, and WWE's John Cena, who has begun his farewell tour, tops the list. NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi is retiring at Wrestle Kingdom 20 in January 2026, and AEW will soon have to say goodbye to "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett, who announced last week that he re-signed with the promotion, which will be the final contract of his in-ring career.

Jarrett discussed his new contract and future plans on his podcast "My World."

"I am very grateful. Me and you [Conrad Thompson] both know, prior to the pandemic, conversations going on about the pod and all that kinda stuff. I mean going back to the very first Starrcast, I didn't have wrestling on my bingo card, but all the conversations that took place, not just between me and my family, including not just Karen, the girls as well,l and of course Cody, but kinda my wrestling family Sonjay [Dutt], Jay [Lethal], gotta throw Satnam [Singh] in there ... do I keep going? Do I hang it up? Do I head strictly 100% down the business path?" said Jarrett.

Jarrett revealed that he initially wanted to do a tag title run with Lethal in AEW, but he was countered to do a run for the trios tag titles with Singh. Jarrett and Lethal have challenged for the AEW World Tag Team Championship unsuccessfully several times but he now wants to end his career going for the AEW World Championship.

"Jay, among others who is a former world champion, and I'll leave it at that who told me, 'Jeff, are you kidding me? Go out swinging," he continued. "Either I'm gonna die trying or I'm going for it all so I am really excited."

