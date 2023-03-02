Jeff Jarrett Teases AEW Trios Title Run With Jay Lethal And Satnam Singh

Ever since Jeff Jarrett signed with AEW back in November, the veteran has occupied a prominent role on television. Jarrett has been tagging with Jay Lethal, and both men are consistently backed up by Sonjay Dutt and the massive Satnam Singh. This weekend, Jarrett and Lethal will compete in a four-way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, but that's not the only gold "The Last Outlaw" has his eyes set on. During a recent interview with "CatchNewz," Jarrett hinted at a trios run for himself, Lethal, and Singh.

"Me and Jay are the tag team," Jarrett said. "Maybe we add Satnam to the mix and find a trios title – that's up our alley. I think that's a very real possibility somewhere down the line." AEW introduced its trios division last year, with The Elite being crowned as the first champions at All Out. However, the three men had to vacate the championship the following day due to suspension. They've since won the belts back, and are set to defend the championship against Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews of the House of Black at AEW Revolution on Sunday.

Before they begin pursuing any trios division aspirations, Jarrett and Lethal will face off against Orange Cassidy and Danhausen, The Acclaimed, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Austin and Colton Gunn this weekend. Jarrett and Lethal have tangled with The Acclaimed multiple times in recent months, as well as finding themselves at odds with Cassidy and Danhausen at points. Over the last few weeks, a makeshift alliance has formed between The Gunns and Jarrett and Lethal, but it remains to be seen how well that alliance holds up when they're in the ring together with a championship on the line.

