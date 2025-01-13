WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Comments On Hulk Hogan Being Booed On Raw Netflix Premiere

"WWE Raw's" Netflix debut was a memorable one for many fans, but WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will not remember it fondly. "The Hulkster" was heavily booed by the Los Angeles crowd during his live segment, a moment that went viral for the wrong reasons, and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke on the subject in his interview with "TMZ."

"Anytime that you consider the Mount Rushmore and the top 10 of wrestling all-time, Hogan is always gonna be in that top 10. But, right now, with the social climate and the things that he's said and done and his lack of effort to try to fix it, people are gonna come down on him," Henry stated.

In 2015, a video from 2006 of Hogan was leaked in which the wrestling legend went on a racist rant that included offensive slurs. Hogan would later proclaim he was "racist to a point." WWE removed Hogan from their Hall of Fame in 2015 but was reinstated in 2018. Henry revealed that he offered to take Hogan on a tour of black colleges and law schools to explain himself, but the proposal was rejected.

"I never had an issue with him before I heard all of the stuff, and even then, I believe in giving second chances," Henry continued. "Anybody that knows me knows that I'm a fix-it person. I'm not gonna dwell on the negative, I'm not gonna talk about the past, we [are] going forward and he never wanted to go forward and fix it so that's what happens when you think that everything is gonna go away, it's not gonna go away. He thinks it's gonna go away, that it's not gonna be that dark cloud over his career," he added.

Reports have suggested that Hogan was surprised and disappointed with the reaction, while WWE was not pleased with it as well.

