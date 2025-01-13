Maven And D'Von Dudley React To Vince McMahon Using A Racial Slur On WWE Television

Vince McMahon tested the boundaries of what was acceptable to portray on-screen in WWE, with some storylines being downright disagreeable.

Former WWE superstars Maven and D-Von Dudley looked into racism that existed in WWE programming on the former's YouTube channel. One topic that they touched upon is the infamous backstage segment at Survivor Series 2005, where McMahon said to WWE Champion John Cena, "What's good in the hood? Keep it up, my n—-," before walking past Booker T, with a big grin showing delight.

"I don't know what to say about that. Luckily I wasn't in the company during that time, I was in [TNA Wrestling]. But, damn, how did the USA Network even said yes to that?" Dudley said, slightly mistaking that the moment aired on cable television when it was on pay-per-view. "When you have a white guy doing rap music in the black community, there's lines that you don't cross even if you're not the one doing it."

Maven agreed with Dudley's thoughts and also wondered if McMahon chose the words of his own volition, while also questioning why Cena did not speak up against the promo despite being entrenched in the hip-hop community in 2005. Cena was nearing the end of his rapper gimmick, but a few months prior, WWE released Cena's "You Can't See Me" album, which would later be certified platinum.

Maven added that he had heard from an unnamed source that such an act was McMahon's way of showing that he could get away with almost anything.

"That would be the point in time where fear of talking to Vince like so many people have, I think that fear would be gone ... but, like, dude, that ain't f—ing right. You don't do s— like that, man, you just don't," Dudley remarked when asked how he would have reacted if he was still in WWE then.

