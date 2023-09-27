D-Von Dudley Discusses How He Dealt With Racism During His First WWE Run

Dudley, who recently signed a legends deal with WWE along with Ray, explained how he dealt with the unnamed individual at the time.

"Well, I was being very condescending to this individual afterwards," Dudley said. "Because this person came to me and said, 'Hey, D-Von, how're you doing? How is everything?' I was like, 'Why are you saying hi to me? You don't like me.' But I would say this in front of the people. 'What do you mean I don't like you? Of course I like you.' I go, 'No, you don't. Stop lying. Come on, you know you don't like me. You've admitted it.' 'I don't know what you're talking about. Of course I do. Why would you think that? No, I'm there for you all the way.'

"I would be very condescending with this person. I tried to embarrass him as much as I could in front of people, but without being disrespectful. And so then I realized [I] got underneath this person's skin, and that person basically stopped talking to me after a while."

Dudley went on to say that the individual's decision to stop talking with him was "more [of] a smack in the face" because the person had no idea if he was going to report him or not. Additionally, the former WWE backstage producer denied that Vince McMahon, the current Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings and the former Chairman of WWE, was the "prominent figure" involved.

