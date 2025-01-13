Serpentico Provides A Health Update On AEW Star Angelico

Angelico was signed to a full-time AEW contract back in 2019, and despite not being featured on TV as much over the past few years, he is still an active roster member. However, the South African native has not been seen on any show since the beginning of November, but now we have a reason why, as his tag team partner, Serpentico, revealed that he is out with injury on an episode of "AEW Unrestricted."

"Once Angelico comes back — he's been out for a few weeks with a leg injury but he'll be back soon — I would love to start tagging again. I think we have a very deep tag roster, and I would love to go after those Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships."

While his partner has been away, Serpentico has remained active in AEW and ROH, and admitted that he just loves getting in the ring at any chance he can get. "I'm a big fan of wrestling in general. You can put me in singles, tags, trios, battle royals, I'll do it all just to be able to say 'Hey, I was a part of this era of Ring of Honor."

While he has been successful in several dark matches before AEW shows, Serpentico has not won a match on AEW TV for over two years, with his last victory coming on the December 20, 2022 episode of "AEW Dark." As for Angelico, his last win on AEW TV was in that same match in December 2022, teaming alongside Serpentico and Luther.

Please credit "AEW Unrestricted" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.