Nic Nemeth Explains What The 'Goal' Should Be For Powerhouse Hobbs' Upcoming AEW Dynamite Title Match

Last week on "AEW Dynamite," Powerhouse Hobbs won the Casino Gauntlet match to earn himself a shot at Jon Moxley and his AEW World Championship on this Wednesday's show. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Nic Nemeth shared his excitement at finally seeing Hobbs get another chance at the championship, and the former WWE star had a specific direction for the match in mind.

"I know they're going to go above and beyond, and have it be as close as hell," Nemeth said. "Either a foot on the rope, a cheap shot, or something, but let them have that match. Let Moxley help make Hobbs even more. Get us going to where we go, ... 'They might switch the title!' And that is the goal of anything in this situation, and then keep rocking and rolling — do not forget about him next week."

Nemeth acknowledged that it's unlikely Hobbs will defeat Moxley on this week's "Dynamite," but AEW has made it clear that surprise title changes can occur once in a while. The more important thing is that the company continues to build momentum for Hobbs, should he fail to defeat Moxley for the championship.

The TNA star and "Busted Open" co-host continued praising Hobbs, with Nemeth sharing his belief that audiences still haven't seen everything the wrestler can do. One specific sequence that Nemeth wants to see this Wednesday is Hobbs fighting off each member of the Death Riders before kicking out of Moxley's finisher. As long as that happens, and Hobbs gets a sustained push afterwards, Nemeth believes that Hobbs will benefit from his title match this week.

"Once in a while, somebody's a killer like Hobbs, and you need to go above and beyond," Nemeth continued. "I'm looking forward to this more than anything."

