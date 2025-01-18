WWE's Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Reaction To CM Punk's Return At Survivor Series

CM Punk's WWE return at Survivor Series 2023 sparked a wild reaction from the audience, and puzzled the men in the ring who had just finished their match. While Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton were either intrigued or happy to see Punk, Seth Rollins infamously freaked out, leading many to predict that the two would enter into a rivalry very soon. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rollins explained his reaction to "The Second City Saint's" return.

"You know what I wasn't happy about was Randy had just come back from a long hiatus. That was his moment. It was a great moment. The reaction for him when he came through the curtain was unreal," he recalled. The "Visionary" then explained how they had a really good match and that they simply didn't need Punk, even though the show as in Chicago. "It's just the most classic make-everything-about-me CM Punk moment I've ever seen."

Rollins further explained that his adrenaline was already going through the roof, and he was enjoying the moment with his friends before the entire mood shifted. "Then that happens and it's no longer about the performance. It's no longer about Randy. It's no longer about what you had done to get to that point," he noted. "Just another kind of throw that on the pile of disgusting CM Punk moments. But don't worry, he's not selfish. He's in it for helping everybody else."

