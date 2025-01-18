LA Knight Discusses 'Uphill Battle' And Getting Over In WWE

LA Knight was arguably the hottest star in WWE during the summer of 2023, which almost came as a surprise after not being featured in a match at WrestleMania 39 and failing to win Money In The Bank that year. However, Knight not competing at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All" and being unable to capture the contract only heightened the WWE Universe's desire for the "Mega Star" to be successful. This propelled Knight into a world title opportunity against Roman Reigns, and the following year, went on to win the United States Championship. Speaking with "WittyWhitter," Knight opened up about his meteoric rise in 2023, explaining that he's still unsure how he got over in WWE.

"I really don't know, because if you look at everything that was going on at the time when that rise really started happening, the only thing I could really attribute it to was just taking advantage of some of the time that I had when I was doing the whole deal with Bray Wyatt. But at the time, still it was kind of like, we don't know about this guy."

Knight reiterated that he was shocked that the WWE audience fell in love with his character due to not being given anything for months from a creative standpoint. However, he believes he did the most he could with the time he was allotted. "I think I was fighting an uphill battle just because again I had nothing going on. So the fact that I was able to get that kind of a rise with literally nothing working in my favor, is kind of crazy to think about."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WittyWhitter" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.