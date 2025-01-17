WWE's Sheamus Reflects On Success Of His Celtic Warrior Workouts Channel

Over the last several years, in addition to his WWE schedule, Sheamus has maintained a YouTube channel called Celtic Warrior Workouts, featuring regular appearances from his fellow wrestlers. On a recent edition of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Sheamus discussed the success of the channel, which recently hit the million-subscriber milestone.

"We started in Dublin [when] I was going through issues with my training, and I just kind of lost all motivation to work out," Sheamus said. "I started doing these kind of — I wouldn't say they're crossfit style, but just kind of more like functional training."

In the beginning, the goal was simply to improve his own health at a point when he wasn't too involved with WWE onscreen. However, the project evolved into something bigger over time, and Sheamus is pleased with its progress. His favorite aspect of the channel is seeing the impact he's had on his audience, with many commenters letting Sheamus know that his videos have helped them get into a workout routine for the first time in their lives.

During the interview, Sheamus also discussed how thankful he was for the WWE performers who gave up their time to appear on the channel. Wrestlers already have very busy schedules, and it's not always easy to find time to fit in a Celtic Warrior Workouts appearance, but they make it happen.

"You're on the loop — Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, whatever," Sheamus stated. "They'd have a Saturday morning off to get dinner, go to [the] gym, and I'm dragging them into a Celtic Warrior Workout. And they gave their time graciously. So definitely, thanks to every single person who's been on that channel."

